Odisha train accident: 3 passengers of Jharkhand killed, 61 injured, team of officers met the injured after going to the hospital

Ranchi: Three passengers of Jharkhand have died in the Odisha train accident. 61 passengers are injured in this. He is being treated and necessary help is being given. On the instructions of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, a team of officers and doctors reached the incident site in Balasore, Odisha and met the victims. During this, the injured were sent to their homes for treatment. The dead bodies have also been sent to the home district. Efforts are on to identify one of the deceased. By making contact with all the injured, the Jharkhand government is engaged in providing all necessary help.

A heart-wrenching train accident took place on the evening of June 2 near Bahanga railway station in Odisha’s Balasore district. The Jharkhand government is working diligently for the help, relief and treatment of the victims of this accident. On the instructions of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, a team of top officials and a doctor led by the Labor Secretary visited the spot in Balasore on Sunday and met the victims of Jharkhand in this accident and took complete information. Let us tell you that so far 275 passengers have died in this accident, while more than 1000 people have been injured. According to the information, 3 people of Jharkhand have died in this accident, while 61 people are injured.

Visiting the injured in the hospital

The team of officials from Jharkhand reached Balasore District Hospital, where the passengers injured in the train accident are being treated. Apart from this, the team reached NOCCI Business Park and saw the bodies of the dead and took complete information. Taking quick initiative, the team of Jharkhand made arrangements to discharge the four injured of Godda district from the hospital and send them to their Godda residence. Arrangements have been made to send the mortal remains of the two passengers of Godda district who died in the train accident, while the process of identifying one deceased passenger is underway. By making contact with all the injured, the Jharkhand government is engaged in providing all necessary help.

