Odisha train accident: 4 people from Jharkhand killed, 11 missing

Four people from Jharkhand have died in a train accident near Bahanga railway station in Balasore district of Odisha. Among the deceased, Bachchu Mistry (58 years), resident of Parsa village of Mahagama, Godda, Mo Shamshad (28 years), resident of Gaurichak village of Mehrama, Godda, Jadu Mahato, resident of Ghatshila and Pawan, son of Ganga Bhuiyan, resident of Pathaldiha, Gawan police station area of ​​Giridih district. Kumar is included.

Apart from these, 11 passengers from Jharkhand are said to be missing. Unable to contact on his mobile number. As per the information so far, a total of 61 passengers from Jharkhand have been injured. One of the injured has a fractured leg, which has to be operated. The patient has requested the medical team sent from Jharkhand to conduct the operation in Balasore itself.

Here, on the instructions of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, a team of officers and doctors led by Labor Secretary Rajesh Sharma had reached Balasore on Sunday morning itself. The team included Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar Sinha, Ranchi Sadar Hospital surgeon Dr. Ajit Kumar and others. The team members reached the hospital and met the injured and their relatives. After the condition of the four injured passengers of Godda admitted in the hospital, they have been sent home in an ambulance. The dead bodies were also brought by ambulance. At the same time, the medical team has also returned from Balasore to Ranchi on Sunday evening.

Photos given by Balasore district administration:

The Balasore district administration provided photographs of the dead to the team that had gone from Jharkhand. From there the photos were made available to Godda and Ghatshila district administration. The photo was sent to the concerned head on behalf of the district administration. On the basis of this, the dead bodies could be identified.

Tight system in Balasore



Dr. Ajit Kumar, surgeon of Sadar Hospital, who was part of the team, told that the arrangement of the spot and the hospital was very well organized and better. The administration and the NDRF team are collecting complete information along with the list of each injured and dead. Due to this, there was no problem in identifying the injured and the dead. The arrangements made at every level were worth learning.