Odisha train accident: A man came out alive from the mouth of death, this is how the father pulled out Vishwajit Malik

Kolkata: A horrific train accident took place on June 2 in Balasore, Odisha. In this, 275 passengers have died, while a large number of people are injured. His treatment is going on. Many passengers have come out of the mouth of death. You will be surprised to hear his story. An injured person was placed among the dead bodies, but his life was saved due to the stubbornness of the father. The name of that person is Vishwajeet Malik. Know how he came out of the jaws of death?

Son came out alive from dead bodies

Like other injured passengers in the Balasore train accident in Odisha, Vishwajit Malik (24 years), a resident of Howrah, West Bengal, was also injured and lying unconscious. As soon as the rescue team reached him, considering him dead, he was placed in a pile of dead bodies. They were placed among the bodies on the truck, so that they could be taken to the morgue. Vishwajit’s father Helaram Malik says that when he went among the pile of dead bodies, he felt that his son was alive when he saw a tremor in his hand. After this Vishwajeet was brought to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. According to the doctors, his condition is critical. Now many surgeries will be done.

Mamta Banerjee’s government will give jobs to the relatives of the people of Bengal who lost their lives in the Odisha train accident.

62 people died in West Bengal

Regarding the Odisha train accident, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that 62 people of West Bengal have died in this accident. 206 people are undergoing treatment in the state. 73 people from the state are admitted in various hospitals in Odisha, while 56 people from West Bengal have been discharged from hospitals in Odisha. The identification of 182 people is yet to be done.

Odisha train accident: Mamata Banerjee cancels Darjeeling visit to take care of injured passengers

The gruesome train accident happened on June 2

Let us tell you that the Odisha train accident took place on 2 June. A goods train was standing on the outer line of Bahana Bazar station. The Coromandel Express going from Howrah to Chennai collided with a goods train. The engine of the express had climbed onto the goods train. Here, the Bengaluru-Howrah Express coming on the third track hit the coaches of the Coromandel Express.