Odisha train accident: Bengal immersed in sorrow, so far 35 people of the state have died, 544 injured

in Balasore, Odisha Bahanaga Bazar Station The people of West Bengal are shocked by the horrific triple train accident that took place on Friday evening. The whole state is immersed in sorrow. At least 35 people of West Bengal died and 544 were injured in this accident. Efforts are on to identify the dead. It is feared that the death toll may increase.

State Secretariat released the data

In a press release issued by the State Secretariat, it has been told that 35 of the dead have been identified as residents of Bengal. Among the injured, 544 people are from Bengal. Of these, 25 people have been admitted to various hospitals in Odisha and 11 in West Bengal. It has been told in the release that after the train accident, the Bengal government is working with full force for relief and rescue. So far 70 ambulances have been sent to the spot. Apart from this, 34 doctors have also been sent. 10 buses have also left for Balasore to bring back the injured safely. 20 mini trucks carrying medical supplies have also left for Balasore.

Bengal government gave information

According to the information given by the state government, so far 120 passengers have been brought to Bengal through 20 ambulances. Of these, 11 people have been admitted to various hospitals in the state. Five people have been admitted to Medinipur Medical College Hospital. While six people have been admitted to Ghatal Super Specialty Hospital. Two of the injured were admitted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, who were released after first aid.

Disaster management teams of Bengal have reached the spot

Two disaster management teams of the state government have reached the spot. Four IAS, four deputy magistrates and one SDPO of the state have been sent to Balasore who are monitoring the relief and rescue operations. A control room has been opened in the Secretariat, whose supervision has been entrusted to IAS officers.

More than 1200 passengers and injured were brought to Howrah

On the other hand, on Saturday, more than 1200 passengers and injured were brought to Howrah by three trains from Balasore. More than 50 people with minor injuries were treated at Howrah station.

