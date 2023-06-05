Odisha train accident: CBI starts investigation of rail accident

Kolkata, 5 June (Hindustan Times). After the announcement of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, the CBI started the investigation of the Odisha train accident on Monday. A CBI team reached Kharagpur on Monday morning. There the investigation was started from the office of the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM). Investigators have called eyewitnesses to Kharagpur for this probe.

According to CBI sources, some officials of Balasore, Bahanaga Bazar and Bhubaneswar railway stations were asked to come to Kharagpur on Monday itself. Accordingly, along with this the eyewitnesses of the accident and some passengers of the Coromandel Express have also been summoned. Their statements will be recorded as to what actually happened on the day of the incident. After that the CBI will look into what caused the accident.

After the preliminary investigation of the Coromandel Express accident, the Railways has said that the cause of the accident was signal failure, but on Sunday morning, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav clearly indicated that there is a conspiracy behind the accident. He said that the Railways has recommended a CBI inquiry to the government. At present, the central agency has started the investigation as per the instructions. Who was at fault for Friday evening’s accident is being investigated. So far 275 people have died in the accident.