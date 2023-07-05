Odisha Train Accident: Congress claims, government introduced ‘sabotage’ theory to avoid blame

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has intensified the attack on the government regarding the Odisha train accident. Attacking, he said that the ‘sabotage theory’ spread after the Balasore train accident was to ‘avoid accountability’. Releasing a post on his official Twitter account, Jairam Ramesh wrote that, it is clear that the theory of sabotage introduced by the Prime Minister and the Railway Minister is to avoid accountability and manage the limelight. The Commissioner of Railway Safety has concluded that the Balasore train accident occurred due to serious deficiencies in procedures and systems relating to railway safety. But who’s listening? Inauguration of Vande Bharat trains continues. The horrific tragedy happened due to the wrong priorities of the Modi government.

Told in detail in the media report

As detailed in a media report, the main findings of the investigation into the causes behind the triple train collision, which led to the loss of nearly 300 lives and injured over 100; An unknown fault in the wiring in the location box which was not noticed by the Signal and Telecom (S&T) staff for the last five years. The first level of failure was in the incorrect labeling of circuits and the second level was failure to check whether the circuits were working or not.

At least 293 people died in the accident



At least 293 people were killed when the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express collided with a goods train carrying iron ore on the loop line near Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore on June 2. In the days following the accident, the railways talked about the possibility of sabotage and possible tampering with the electronic interlocking system, the nerve-centre of the Indian Railways’ signaling system.