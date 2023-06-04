Odisha train accident: Congress demands resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, reminds of old days

Odisha Train Accident Updates: The death toll has risen to 288 in the triple rail accident involving the derailment of Coromandel Express and Bengaluru-Howrah Express train in Balasore and collision with a goods train. Meanwhile, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said that the real cause of the train accident in Odisha’s Balasore district has been identified and the tracks affected by the accident will be restored for normal services by Wednesday. The Congress has reacted to the matter and has demanded the resignation of the Railway Minister.

In a press conference on Sunday, Congress leader Pawan Kheda said that resigning means taking moral responsibility. Neither responsibility nor morality is visible in this government. Prime Minister, this country hopes that the way Lal Bahadur Shastri ji, Nitish Kumar ji, Madhav Rao Scindia ji had resigned… in the same way you also take the resignation of your Railway Minister.

By showing 10-15 flashing trains, you will make the whole structure hollow.

Congress leader Pawan Kheda said that the CAG report states that there have been 1,127 incidents of train derailment between 2017 and 2021. The budget for repair/renovation of track is decreasing every year in the Modi government. Not only this… the budget that is there is not being used. We are not against high-speed trains, but by showing 10-15 shining trains, you will make the whole structure hollow, this is not acceptable. Let us tell you that the triple rail accident involving the derailment of Coromandel Express and Bengaluru-Howrah Express train in Balasore and collision with a goods train has sent shockwaves across the country. 288 people have died in the accident while more than 1100 passengers are injured, out of which 56 are in critical condition.

Odisha train accident: Rail accident happened due to change in electronic interlocking, said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav

accident investigation completed

Here, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has said that the cause of the accident is related to ‘point machine’ and ‘electronic interlocking’ system. He denied that the incident had any connection with the ‘Kavach’ system. Railways is in the process of providing ‘Kavach’ system in its network to prevent accidents due to train collisions. The Railway Minister said that the investigation into the accident has been completed and all the details will be known as soon as the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) gives his report.

