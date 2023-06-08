Odisha train accident: DNA test done on relatives of 13 missing people of Bihar, 51 dead, 42 injured so far

Till late Thursday evening, 51 passengers have been confirmed dead in the train accident in Odisha. At the same time, DNA test of 13 relatives has been done to identify the missing people. According to the press release of the Disaster Management Department, the deputation officers of the department present in Odisha are solving the problems of the victims. The team met the injured admitted in the hospital and helped the families of the deceased. Those who have not received the death certificate, the mobile number of the deceased has been obtained from the relatives and sent to the officer.

So far 51 deaths have been confirmed

According to the disaster management report, according to the information received so far, there is information about the death of 51 passengers of Bihar in the train accident in Balasore. Muzaffarpur nine, Madhubani seven, Bhagalpur seven, East Champaran five, Purnia, two West Champaran three, Nawada two, Darbhanga two, Jamui two, Samastipur three, Banka one, Begusarai one, Gaya one, Khagaria three, Saharsa one, Sitamarhi one and A passenger has died in Munger.

42 passengers injured

According to the information received so far, the number of injured passengers from Bihar is 42, including 15 from Muzaffarpur, four from East Champaran, two from Begusarai, one from Munger, one from Samastipur, one from Bhagalpur, two from Nawada, one from Kaimur, one from Madhubani. One from K, two from Khagaria, two from Araria, one from Purnia, one from Banka, one from Sitamarhi (total 35) and full address and details of the remaining seven injured are being obtained. The injured are being treated in various hospitals in Odisha.

19 missing

At the same time, 19 passengers from Bihar have been reported missing so far, including four from Madhubani. One person from Sitamarhi, one from Begusarai, two from Darbhanga, two from Samastipur, two from East Champaran, two from Muzaffarpur, one from Patna, one from Gaya, one from Purnia, one from Sheikhpura and one from Siwan. On the other hand, so far 92 passengers have been brought safely to their homes, out of which 66 passengers have been brought from Balasore to Bihar by two buses.

