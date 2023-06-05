Odisha Train Accident Live: Final update on death toll will come today, identification of dead bodies still going on

Odisha train accident live: Final update on death toll today

Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena has said about the number of people who died in the train accident, the identification of the body, that today we will reach a conclusion on the number of people who died. He said that we will bear all the costs during the process of identification of the dead bodies and their transfer to the destination. The expenses will be borne by the CM Fund.

Odisha train accident live: condition of train drivers stable

Coromandel Express driver Gunnidhi Mohanty and his assistant Hazari Behera are undergoing treatment at AIIMS in Bhubaneswar in the train accident near Balasore, Odisha. At present his condition is stable. Both were rescued from the Coromandel Express which crashed near Bahanga market on June 2. Significantly, 275 passengers have died in this accident. About 1200 passengers have been injured.

Odisha Train Accident live: Railway Minister became emotional



Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav took stock of the resumption of train movement in the affected section where the horrific Balasore train accident took place. While giving the information, Vaishnav told that- the way on the track has been cleared. But, our responsibility is not fulfilled yet. Talking to the media, Vaishnav told that till now three vehicles have left the track. We are trying to normalize the situation. With great sympathy, the families whose members have gone missing should reach them as soon as possible… This is our effort. Our responsibility is not over yet. Talking to the media, he mentioned the missing people. While mentioning it, he suddenly became emotional. Vaishnav spoke further in a loud voice.

