Odisha train accident: Madhubani’s Pappu came out after breaking the emergency window, went again and saved four companions

So far 288 deaths have been confirmed in the Orissa train accident. While 747 people have been reported injured. The condition of 56 injured in this accident remains critical. Five laborers of Madhubani have survived in this accident. Despite narrowly surviving the accident, Pappu gets scared remembering that scene. Even after hours of the accident, that scene is not removed from his eyes. As soon as it was discussed, he burst into tears. The happiness of coming out of the jaws of death itself is not giving him peace. The scene of mutilated dead bodies dances in front of his eyes. This accident made him realize the gap between life and death. Five laborers of Alinagar passed away in a gruesome train accident in Orissa.

were going to work in chennai

On contacting mobile regarding the incident, Pappu Kumar Yadav of Shyampur started crying bitterly. He was going to Chennai for wages. Told that God saved his life. Saw death right in front of him. Saw the mutilated dead body. Guts wasn’t working. He left by breaking the emergency window. When he came out and remembered his friend Santosh Yadav, then he punched in the box. He was also injured. Somehow got him out. Within a short time, police, railway administration and local people reached from all sides. Started taking out the injured and dead bodies from the bogie. Pappu said that all of us were taken to the hospital. There, after first aid, a bus was arranged by the railway administration and sent to home. Everyone is on the way now.

CM Nitish Kumar reviewed the preparations for Rajgir Malmas fair, gave these orders to the officials

Mutilated bodies were lying everywhere: Pappu

Describing the scene of the hospital, Pappu told that there were mutilated dead bodies lying everywhere. The screams of injured and crippled people were creating fear. Even seeing this was no less than a punishment. Rupesh Kumar Yadav, who survived the accident, said that after the incident, he had informed his father on mobile. Didn’t have the sense to even pick up clothes bags, bags etc. Santosh Kumar Yadav is more injured in this, but after first aid, he too left for home with his colleagues. He said that everyone has been discharged from the hospital after first aid.

Report: MA Sarim, Alinagar