Odisha train accident: Mamata Banerjee cancels Darjeeling visit to take care of injured passengers

Odisha 275 people died in the train accident, while hundreds were injured. Now it is everyone’s wish that all the injured get well soon. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee canceled her visit to Darjeeling to take care of the injured.

Focus is on the treatment and rehabilitation of passengers

According to information received from sources on Monday, Mamta Banerjee has canceled her four-day visit to Darjeeling to concentrate fully on the treatment and rehabilitation of the passengers of the state who were injured in the Balasore train accident in Odisha.

Darjeeling tour was before Panchayat elections

Sources in the secretariat said that Trinamool Congress Party chief Mamata Banerjee was to visit Darjeeling for four days, where she was to meet members of all political parties in this hill region ahead of the Panchayat elections to be held this year. .

Will visit Darjeeling later

The source told ‘PTI-Bhasha’, “She wants to stay in Kolkata to oversee the treatment and rehabilitation of passengers from West Bengal who were injured in the accident of Coromandel Express in Balasore district.” She will later visit Darjeeling.

275 people died in the accident

Significantly, 275 people have died in the train accident in Odisha. Earlier this figure was said to be 288, but later it was clarified that some bodies had been counted again. About 1175 people have been injured in this accident.

Questions raised on death figures

Mamta Banerjee raised questions on the death toll given by the Railway Ministry after the accident and said that 61 people from her state have died and 182 are still missing. In a press conference at Secretariat Nabanna, he raised the question that if 182 people from one state are missing and 61 deaths have been confirmed, then how can these figures be correct?

Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express passes track 51 hours after Odisha train accident, speed slows down