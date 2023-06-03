Odisha Train Accident: Mamta Banerjee will visit the train accident site, gave this assurance to the Odisha government

Odisha Train Accident: The train accident in Odisha has shaken the people of the entire country. Everyone is shocked by this terrible incident. From the President to the PM, many ministerial leaders are also expressing grief over this. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav visited the site in Balasore, Odisha on Saturday where the accident took place. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also visit the train accident site today.

Conversation with Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

A senior official has informed about Mamta Banerjee’s visit to the train accident site. He told that Mamta Banerjee had a phone conversation with Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik in connection with the train accident. Mamta Banerjee monitored the situation there almost the whole night from her residence in Kalighat. He told that Mamta Banerjee is very worried. She will go to Balasore on Saturday to take stock of the situation.

So far 238 people have died, more than 900 injured

It may be known that a major train accident took place on Friday near Bahanaga railway station in Balasore district of Odisha. Coromandel Express, Yesvantpur-Howrah Express and goods train collided near the station. The collision of these trains was so strong that the Coromandel Express derailed and many of its coaches climbed onto the goods train. The engine of the train has climbed over the coaches of the goods train. So far 238 people have died in this accident, while more than 900 people are injured. Till the news is written, relief and rescue work is going on at the spot.

Assured to provide all kind of assistance to Odisha government

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has assured all assistance to the Odisha government in relief and rescue operations and treatment of the injured. West Bengal minister Manas Bhuiyan, Trinamool Congress MP Dola Sen and a team of some officials reached the site of the train accident late on Friday night. The West Bengal government has set up an emergency control room and two helpline numbers 033-22143526/22535185 have also been started from Friday night to provide any kind of information regarding the train accident.

The Coromandel Express left the Shalimar station full of passengers, the condition of the relatives was miserable after the accident