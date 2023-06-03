Odisha train accident: Modi government’s message – the country stands with the victims, all programs canceled

Bhopal, 03 June (Hindustan Times). The country is pained by the train accident that took place on Friday evening near Bahanga railway station in Balasore district of Odisha. While the Modi government at the center and the Patnaik government of the state are leaving no stone unturned to provide assistance on this major accident, now in this sad situation at the political and governance level, the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi On completion of nine successful years, various Saturday programs organized under the special public relations campaign of BJP from May 30 to June 30 have been postponed across the country including Madhya Pradesh.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s visit to district Balaghat has also been postponed. In this hour of grief, CM Shivraj says that “The news of the train accident in Balasore, Odisha is extremely sad and heart-wrenching. I pray to God to give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this immense sorrow and for the well being and speedy recovery of the injured.

BJP National President J.P. Nadda tweeted, “The horrific train accident that happened last Friday evening in Balasore, Odisha is extremely sad and heart-wrenching. I am deeply saddened by this heartbreaking incident. In view of this horrific train accident, the Bharatiya Janata Party has postponed all its programs to be held across the country along with the programs to be held on the occasion of the completion of 9 years of the central government. I pray to Almighty God to give strength to the bereaved families to bear this unbearable pain. May God give place to the dead souls at his feet. Om Shanti.

It is noteworthy that so far 238 people have died in the Balasore accident while 650 people are seriously injured. 1000 people are being taken to Howrah by boarding the Sir M Visvesvaraya Howrah Superfast Express. Apart from this, another special train has also been run in which 200 passengers are on board. He is also being brought to Howrah. Food, water and tea have been made available to the passengers of both the trains at Kharagpur station. Food will be arranged for the passengers after the arrival of these trains at Howrah station as well.

Army has been deployed for relief and rescue. Confirming this, Himanshu Tiwari, spokesman of the Army’s Eastern Command, said that troops from various bases of the Eastern Command have been sent to the spot so that relief and rescue operations can be completed at the earliest.