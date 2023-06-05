Odisha train accident: Nitish Kumar reminds of his resignation, targets Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav..

Politics has heated up across the country regarding the train accident that took place on Thursday in Balasore, Odisha. The attacks of the opposition parties on the BJP’s Narendra Modi government, which is in power at the Centre, have intensified. Hundreds of people have died in this train accident. More than that have been injured while many are still missing. Dozens of railway passengers from Bihar have also lost their lives in this accident. After the accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav reached the spot. At the same time, the demand for the resignation of the Railway Minister is being made continuously. Meanwhile, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar once again mentioned his resignation when he was the Railway Minister.

Odisha train accident: Relatives are searching for their loved ones from Bihar, there is chaos in the village when the dead body reaches

Nitish Kumar reminded of his resignation

After the Balasore train accident, the demand for the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has intensified. Opposition parties are continuously dominating and are demanding his resignation. Meanwhile, speaking on the Balasore train accident, Nitish Kumar reminded of his tenure when he was the Railway Minister. He said that when the painful train accident took place in West Bengal, he was on the post of Railway Minister. After that accident, it did not seem appropriate to stay on the post and we had resigned. Atal Bihari Vajpayee had a government then.

Ashwini said on Vaishnav’s resignation.

Nitish Kumar said that after an accident, we immediately told the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee that his resignation should be accepted. Nitish Kumar said that I have nothing to say on whether the present Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav should resign after this triple rail accident or not.

An old video of Nitish Kumar is going viral

Please tell that an old video of CM Nitish Kumar is going viral on social media. In which he is announcing his resignation as Railway Minister and giving the reason behind it. At the same time, the meeting of the victims of the incident is going on continuously.

Published By: Thakur Shaktilochan