Odisha Train Accident: PM Modi called a meeting, will visit the accident site in Balasore

Odisha Train Accident : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a meeting to review the situation regarding the train accident in Odisha. Quoting government sources, this news is going on in the media. Quoting a source, news agency ANI has reported that PM Narendra Modi will visit Odisha today. First he will visit the accident site in Balasore and then visit the hospital in Cuttack.

Let us tell you that so far 238 people have died and more than 900 people have been injured in the train accident involving the derailment of Coromandel Express and Bengaluru-Howrah Express train and collision with a goods train in Odisha’s Balasore district on Friday evening. Are. Officials in Bhubaneswar said that apart from 1,200 personnel, 200 ambulances, 50 buses and 45 mobile health units are engaged in relief and rescue work at the accident site.

Mamata Banerjee to visit train accident site in Odisha

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit the train accident site in Balasore in neighboring Odisha on Saturday. A senior officer has given information in this regard. The official said that Mamata had a telephonic conversation with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik in connection with the accident on Friday night. The West Bengal Chief Minister monitored the situation almost the whole night from her Kalighat residence and expressed grief over the tragic incident of three train derailments in Odisha’s Balasore district.

Coromandel Express Accident: Tracks covered in blood, there was hue and cry

Vaishnav visits rail accident site in Odisha

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav visited the site on Saturday in Balasore, Odisha. Vaishnav said that the main focus is now on relief and rescue operations. He told that the Railway Safety Commissioner of South-East Circle will investigate the train accident in Odisha. For what reason this accident happened, it will be known only after the submission of the report of the Commissioner of Railway Safety. Officials and witnesses said on Saturday that rescuers worked through the night to pull out survivors and bodies trapped between the trains after the accident.

with language input