Odisha Train Accident: Railway issued link, pictures of the dead and information given about the injured

Indian Railways has taken an initiative in collaboration with the Government of Odisha to help the families of those affected in the accident involving the collision of three trains at Bahanga, Odisha, the Railways said in a statement. According to the statement, the family members/relatives/friends and well wishers of the passengers affected in this unfortunate accident can access the photographs of the deceased, list of passengers admitted in various hospitals and information about unidentified bodies through these links.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) balasore train accident In which at least 275 people died and about 1,100 passengers were injured. As per the procedure, the central agency will take over the Balasore GRP case number-64 registered on June 3 by the Odisha Police. This case was registered a day after the train accident. The case has been registered under sections 337, 338, 304A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 153 (unlawful and negligent act endangering the lives of railway passengers) and 154 and 154 of the Railway Act. Was registered under 175 (endangering life).

Significantly, the Coromandel Express collided with a goods train standing on the ‘Loop Line’ at around 7 pm on Friday evening, due to which most of its coaches (of the Coromandel Express) were derailed. At the same time, some coaches of the high-speed Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express passing through there collided with the Coromandel Express and derailed. At least 275 people lost their lives in this accident.