Odisha train accident: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav became emotional while giving information, watch video

Odisha Train Accident: The Balasore train accident in Odisha has shaken the entire nation. The pictures related to this accident have also started coming to the fore. So far 275 people have died in this train accident, while more than 1100 people have been injured. After the accident, the repair work of the tracks has been completed but the services have not been fully restored yet. While talking about the accident, the Railway Minister suddenly became emotional and could not control himself. Giving information about the recovery of the tracks, he was talking to the media, during which his voice started softening and he suddenly became emotional. In a loud voice, he shared the information about the restoration.

our responsibility is not over yet



Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav took stock of the resumption of train movement in the affected section where the horrific Balasore train accident took place. While giving the information, Vaishnav told that- the way on the track has been cleared. But, our responsibility is not fulfilled yet. Talking to the media, Vaishnav told that till now three vehicles have left the track. We are trying to normalize the situation. With great sympathy, the families whose members have gone missing should reach them as soon as possible… This is our effort. Our responsibility is not over yet. Talking to the media, he mentioned the missing people. While mentioning it, he suddenly became emotional. Vaishnav spoke further in a loud voice.

#WATCH , Balasore,Odisha:…"Our goal is to make sure missing persons’ family members can find them as soon as possible…our responsibility is not over yet": Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw gets emotional as he speaks about the #OdishaTrainAccident pic.twitter.com/bKNnLmdTlC

— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2023

