Odisha Train Accident: Root cause of Balasore train accident has been ascertained, says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav

Odisha Train Accident: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav inspected the ongoing repair work at the Balasore train accident site. After this, he said that the root cause of this accident has been ascertained. PM Modi had inspected the spot yesterday. We will try to restore the track today. All the dead bodies have been taken out. Our target is to finish the restoration work by Wednesday morning so that trains can start running on this track.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said that work is going on fast on the instructions given by the Prime Minister yesterday. A track job almost done last night. Today there will be an attempt to completely repair a track. All boxes have been removed. The dead bodies have been taken out. Work is going on fast.

declaration of compensation

Here Odisha CMO has informed that Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of the people of the state who died in the accident and Rs one lakh each for the seriously injured.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary reached Balasore

Former MoS Railways and Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary reached the spot in Balasore where the horrific train accident took place. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and AICC in-charge A Chella Kumar to visit the train accident site in Odisha to take stock of the situation.

#WATCH , The root cause of this accident has been identified. PM Modi inspected the site yesterday. We will try to restore the track today. All the bodies have been removed. Our target is to finish the restoration work by Wednesday morning so that trains can start running on this…

Route of trains changed

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the repair work is almost complete. The railway team has worked the whole night. After identifying the dead, the work of taking them to their families after the legal process is going on. The spot is part of the Kolkata-Chennai main line. Routes of many trains have been changed and many are closed.

Repair work underway at train accident site

Repair work underway at the Balasore train accident site in Odisha. According to the Ministry of Railways, more than 1000 personnel are engaged in the work. More than 7 poklen machines, 2 accident relief trains, 3-4 railway and road cranes are deployed for speedy restoration. 288 people died and more than 1000 people were injured in the accident.

Odisha train accident: 288 passengers have died in the accident, track repair work continues

The bodies were brought to AIIMS Bhubaneswar

The bodies of the dead in Odisha’s Balasore train accident were brought to AIIMS Bhubaneswar. DCP Prateek Singh told that 160 dead bodies are being brought out of the deaths. AIIMS has the biggest center where about 100 bodies can be kept and other bodies will be kept in other hospitals.

Joe Biden condoles the train accident in Balasore, Odisha

US President Joe Biden has expressed condolences on the train accident in Balasore, Odisha. Let us tell you that at least 288 people died and more than 1,100 passengers were injured in the accident.