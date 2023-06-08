Odisha Train Accident: Students are afraid to go to the school where the dead bodies were kept, demand to demolish the building

Odisha In Bahnaga High School students are scared to return to their classes. Dead bodies were kept in this school after the train accident. On June 2, 288 passengers were killed in a train accident in Balasore, Odisha. Immediately after the accident, bodies wrapped in shroud were kept in this 65-year-old school building.

School management committee requested to demolish the building

Students are now shying away from coming to this school and the School Management Committee (SMC) has urged the state government to demolish the building as it is very old. Pramila Swain, headmistress of Bahnaga High School, admitted that the students are scared. He said the school has planned to organize a religious program and perform some rituals. He said that some senior students of the school and NCC cadets also joined the rescue operation.

Counseling team is being sent for counseling of children and teachers

Collector Dattatreya Bhausaheb Shinde told, I have visited the school and this building is very old and it can collapse anytime. A new building is being constructed for the backup of this building. The students will be temporarily shifted to that building as the schools are about to open from June 16. The students were scared because of this old building. A counseling team is being sent for counseling of children and teachers. He said, I have met the members of the school management committee, the headmistress, other staff and the local people. They want to demolish the old building and renovate it so that the children do not have any fear or apprehension in going to the classes.

Balasore (Odisha): After the Balasore train accident, students are scared to come to Bahanaga school. Collector Dattatreya Bhausaheb Shinde said, "I have visited the school and this building is very old and it may collapse anytime. A new building is being constructed to back up this building.

School to open on 16th June

A member of the SMC told the District Magistrate that after seeing the bodies lying in the school building on television channels, the children are affected and are reluctant to come to the school when it reopens on June 16. Though the bodies have been taken to Bhubaneswar and the school premises have been sanitised, the students and parents are scared. The SMC had initially allowed only three classrooms to keep the bodies. Later, the district administration used the school hall to keep the bodies for identification.

What do the parents have to say?

Sujit Sahu, a parent, said, “Our children are refusing to go to school and their mothers are no longer willing to send them to educational institutions.” Some parents are also thinking of changing the educational institution instead of sending their children to Bahnaga Vidyalaya.

288 people lost their lives in the train accident

Significantly, in Balasore, Odisha, the Coromandel Express collided with a goods train standing on the loop line on June 2, causing most of the coaches of the Coromandel Express to derail. At the same time, some coaches of the high-speed Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express passing through there collided with the coaches of the Coromandel Express and derailed.