Odisha train accident: This NDRF jawan first sent ‘live location’ about the accident, was aboard the train

Coromandel Express aboard the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was probably the first person to alert the emergency services about the train accident in Balasore, Odisha, before joining the initial rescue efforts. NDRF jawan Venkatesh N. Of. Was on leave and was traveling from Howrah in West Bengal to Tamil Nadu. In this regard, the officials said that he had a narrow escape as the coach ‘B-7’ in which he was traveling had derailed but did not collide with the coaches in front.

The 39-year-old jawan, posted with the second battalion of the NDRF in Kolkata, first called his senior inspector in the battalion and informed about the accident. He then sent the ‘live location’ of the spot on WhatsApp to the NDRF control room and it was used by the first rescue team to reach the spot. Let us tell you that the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and Bengaluru-Howrah Express train derailed and collided with a goods train in Balasore district at around 7 pm on Friday, in which at least 288 people were killed and More than 1,100 passengers were injured.

Prime Minister Modi praised the members of the rescue team

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appreciated the members engaged in rescue operations after the train accident in Odisha. He also praised the courage and compassion of the people. In a tweet, Modi also expressed his gratitude to world leaders for their condolence messages. He said that I am extremely overwhelmed by the condolence messages from world leaders on the train accident in Odisha. His words full of feelings will give strength to the bereaved families. Thanks for their support.

Odisha train accident: death toll reaches 288, 56 seriously injured

In another tweet, the Prime Minister praised the members of the rescue team and other officials, saying that I appreciate the Railways, NDRF, ODRAF, local authorities, police, fire department officials, volunteers and everyone who worked there tirelessly. They are doing their bit and helping in the rescue operations…Proud of their dedication… The courage and compassion shown by the people of our country in the face of adversity is truly inspiring, he added. As soon as the train accident happened in Odisha, people started helping in the rescue operations. Many people stood in queue to donate blood.

