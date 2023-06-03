Odisha Train Accident: Train bogies climbed one on top of the other like toys, see some special pictures

Odisha Train Accident

The death toll in the train accident involving the derailment of the Coromandel Express and the Bengaluru-Howrah Express train and the collision of a goods train in Odisha’s Balasore district on Friday evening has risen to over 250. More than 900 passengers have been injured in the accident. After the accident, massive relief and rescue work is going on.

Odisha Chief Secretary PK Jena tweeted that the death toll in the Balasore train accident has risen to 233. The gruesome accident took place at around 7 pm on Friday evening near Bahanga Bazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata. The Railway Ministry has ordered an inquiry into the accident.

Indian Railways said in a statement that the investigation of this train accident will be done by AM Chaudhary, Commissioner of Railway Safety, South East Circle. A railway official said that several coaches of Howrah-bound 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express derailed at Bahanga Bazar and fell on another track. These derailed coaches collided with 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and its coaches also overturned.

A railway official said that the coaches of the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express collided with a goods train after derailing, due to which the goods train also came under the grip of the accident.

According to Gautam Mukhopadhyay, who was traveling in the Shalimar-Chennai Express, suddenly there was a loud noise and with that the bogies climbed on top of each other like toys. It felt as if an earthquake had occurred. They shuddered completely. Gautam was going to Bhubaneswar with his family after summer vacations. His reservation was in A-1 bogie of Shalimar-Chennai Express. Side upper and lower berths were reserved for them. Narrating the incident, he said that after the incident there was hue and cry of people inside the train. By the grace of God, he and his wife were saved. Somehow they could come out of the train.

There is a possibility of increasing the number of dead in the incident. It is being told that hundreds of passengers are trapped in the overturned bogies. The magnitude of the accident can be gauged from the fact that the bogies had rammed into each other in such a way that many could not be pulled out at all. The maximum damage has been done to the front general bogies of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express. The general bogies in front were packed with passengers.