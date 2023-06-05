Odisha Train Accident: Virender Sehwag will help the children of the deceased, made this big announcement

Virender Sehwag: Last Friday, a major train accident took place in Balasore, Odisha. Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Super Fast and goods train collided, causing several coaches of both the trains to derail. The accident was so terrible that till now 275 people have died while more than a thousand people are injured. This terrible train accident has shaken the whole nation. At the same time, after the accident, many people have extended their hands to help in their own way. Meanwhile, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has also made a big announcement to help the victims.

Sehwag made a big announcement

Virender Sehwag made a big announcement on Sunday expressing grief over the accident. In a tweet, Sehwag informed that in this hour of grief, he will provide free education to the children of the deceased who lost their lives in the train accident. He wrote in the tweet, ‘This picture will haunt us for a long time. In this hour of grief, the least I can do is to take care of the education of the children of those who lost their lives in this tragic accident. I offer free education to such children in the boarding facility of Sehwag International School.

Hats off to those who helped: Sehwag

Sehwag saluted everyone for their help during the accident, from the rescuers to the medical staff, who helped in evacuating the people trapped in the train, taking them to the hospital and also donated blood when needed. He wrote, ‘Applause to all the brave men and women who were at the forefront of the rescue work. Medical team and volunteers who are voluntarily donating blood. We are together in this.

Gautam Adani also made a similar announcement

Let us inform that apart from Sehwag, the country’s top industrialist Gautam Adani has also made a similar announcement. Adani Group chief Gautam Adani also told through a tweet on Sunday that the Adani Group will bear the expenses of the education of the children who lost their parents.