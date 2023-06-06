Odisha train accident: Who tampered with the electronic interlocking system? Everything will come out in CBI investigation

Odisha Train Accident Updates: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has started the investigation of the train accident in Balasore, Odisha. A 10-member CBI team reached Balasore on Monday and inspected the spot. According to the information, the investigating agency has also questioned some people. Divisional Railway Manager of East Central Railway, Rinkesh Roy said that the CBI team has reached the accident site in Balasore. There the team is questioning the people.

Rinkesh Roy told that about 1100 people were injured in the Balasore train accident, out of which about 900 people were discharged after treatment. About 200 people are being treated in various hospitals of the state. Out of 278 people who died in the accident, 101 bodies have not been identified yet. Let us tell you that the reason behind the train accident is being told to the electronic interlocking system. Now CBI will be able to reveal after investigation that what is the real reason behind the accident?

In which sections the case is registered

Earlier it was reported that CBI will take over the Balasore GRP case number-64 registered by the Odisha Police on June 3. It is punishable under IPC sections 337, 338, 304A (causing death by negligence), 34 (common intention) and 153 (unlawful and negligent act endangering life of railway passengers) and Railway Act 154 and 175 (causing danger to life pour) was filed under.

#BalasoreTrainTragedy , "CBI team has reached the accident site in Balasore. Inquiry is being done," said Rinkesh Roy, Divisional Railway Manager, East Coast Railway (05.06) pic.twitter.com/UeetY6UBcu

— ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2023



Train movement resumes on railway track

Here, four days after the rail accident in Odisha, the movement of trains resumed on the railway track in Balasore on Monday. Passenger train Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express passed through this route after repairing the tracks. Vande Bharat Express crossed Bahanaga Bazar station at around 9.30 am. During this, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav was also present. Later Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Sampark Kranti Express also passed through here. Meanwhile, Commissioner of Railway Safety (South-Eastern Division) Shailesh Kumar Pathak has started an inquiry into the accident. He also recorded the statements of both the injured train drivers.

Yuzvendra Chahal came forward to help the victims of Odisha train accident, donated Rs 1 lakh

Ensure double locking arrangement in the chamber of signaling equipment.

Railway has instructed the zonal headquarters that there should be double locking arrangement in the station relay room and signaling equipment room. The Railway Board has written a letter to the general managers of all zones in this regard. The Board has directed that special attention should be paid to all loss of signaling equipment within station limits. It should be ensured that data logging and SMS alerts are being generated for opening or closing of doors of these relay rooms.

with language input