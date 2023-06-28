Odisha: Truck crushes wedding procession in Keonjhar, 5 killed, 9 injured

Odisha, Bipin Kumar Yadav: In Keonjhar district, five wedding processions were killed and nine people were injured when a truck hit them. The accident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday at Sathighar Sahi near National Highway 20 passing through Keonjhar. The injured have been admitted to the district headquarters hospital. In which the condition of three is said to be serious. The deceased have been identified as Jeet Patra of Manghar village, Kalia Mahant, Rati Munda of Lakshmipad, Bapuna Dehuri of Shastighar.

Sahi, the marriage partner had come from Manpur village. Here, at some distance from the bride’s house, the wedding procession was dancing to the tune of the DJ, at the same time the accident happened. Five people died on the spot, while nine others were seriously injured. As soon as the information about the accident was received, the fire service personnel reached the spot and took the injured to the district headquarters hospital. After the accident, tension spread on the spot. The local people blocked NS. After getting the information, the police reached the spot and seized the truck.