Odisha TV: Groom’s family pulls out of wedding citing bride’s poor grades

March 16 - BLiTZ. Odisha TV reported on an Indian man who turned down a wedding due to his bride's poor grades in a 12th grade exam. Portal writes about it <a rel="nofollow" href="https://lenta.ru/news/2023/03/16/wedding/">"Lenta.ru"</a>.

According to the relatives of the bride, the real reason for the cancellation of the wedding is the dissatisfaction of the groom’s family with the dowry. The girl’s father filed a complaint with the police about this, in which he claims that his daughter Sony was supposed to marry Sonu. Over 60 thousand rupees (about 55 thousand rubles) were spent on the ceremony. Also, the groom was presented with a gold ring, estimated at 15 thousand rupees (about 13.5 thousand rubles). But this was not enough for the Son family and she demanded an increase in the dowry.

Lenta.ru: Blogger Sarah Baus put on an inexpensive wedding dress instead of a purchased outfit for 228 thousand rubles March 13, 2023 at 10:19

After the statement of the father of the bride about the impossibility of satisfying this request, the marriage was canceled, as the man believes, on a far-fetched pretext.