Odisha: Vigilance raids 9 locations of government officials, 3.16 crore cash recovered from home, gold and silver seized

Bhubaneswar/Rourkela. The Vigilance team on Friday raided nine locations of Additional Sub-Divisional Magistrate Prashant Raut of Navrangpur district in connection with the disproportionate assets case. In the raid, gold and silver jewelery including cash worth more than three crore rupees have been recovered. Prashant Raut has been BDO in Bisra block. According to Vigilance, the raid started in the morning, which continued till late evening. Five hundred rupee notes were found in six boxes during a raid from a two-storey building located in Kananvihar area of ​​Bhubaneswar. About two crore rupees cash has been found in these six boxes.

Some notes were thrown on the neighbor’s terrace before the raid

Some notes were thrown on the neighbor’s terrace when the raid started. Vigilance officials have seized it. Rs 77 lakh has been received from Prashant Raut’s government residence in Navrangpur and Rs 12.5 lakh from the almirah. 2 crore 25 lakh cash has been recovered from the house located in Bhubaneswar. With this, the total recovered amount has become Rs 3 crore 16 lakh 50 thousand. Nine teams of Vigilance are conducting the raid. The raid was conducted on the basis of a search warrant issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Sundergarh District.

where raids took place

Two Storeyed Residential House at HIG-115, Kanan Vihar, Bhubaneswar

Accommodation at Navrangpur

Navrangpur Office

Ancestral house located in Bahudarada village of Bhadrak district

at five places of relatives

