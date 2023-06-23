ODOP Express will run from OSOP platform, will get new identity, employment will increase

Mirzapur, 23 June (Hindustan Times). Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s very ambitious scheme One District-One Product (ODOP) will get a new identity from One Station-One Product (OSOP). ODOP Express is now going to run on the platform of OSOP and at a faster speed.

Under this scheme, ODOP products of the concerned district are available at all the railway stations falling in a district, at the place of the most prominent platform of that station, where maximum number of people come and go. Attractive stalls of ODOP have been put up on the respective platforms. If ODOP Express picks up speed from the platform of OSOP, recognition will increase and employment will also increase.

For example, if your train is passing through Mirzapur, then the attractive carpets of Vindhya region included in ODOP decorated with GI tag at the railway station falling in this district will definitely attract your attention. For uniformity in ODOP stall, a standard size has been made available by the Railways. If needed, these stalls can be more than one at a station.

OSOP scheme was started from Kashi as an experiment

OSOP was mentioned for the first time in the general budget of 2022-23. The aim was to make the identity of special products of a particular place more complete, to give a permanent market to those who make them and to give them a big platform. After this, it started as an experiment in April 2022 with a stall of wooden toys at Varanasi Cantt station and processed products of Amla at Pratapgarh. Now it is being expanded.

ODOP will get expansion from OSOP

Indian Railways is a symbol of unity and integrity of the country. Everyday it takes lakhs of people to their destination. Being the largest state in terms of population, naturally the maximum number of people belong to Uttar Pradesh. Not only this, now Uttar Pradesh has become the most favorite destination for tourists. The way work is being done in this field. In view of that, this number will increase further in the coming time. In such a situation, the One Station-One Product (OSOP) scheme will further expand the scope of ODOP.

Enthusiasts carry away carpets

Gyanendra Kumar Yadav, resident of Cheksari, cone block, stall operator set up by Vikram Carpets at Mirzapur railway station, said that jute, tapete and netted from 400 to 5 thousand of durable and attractive design are available at the stall. ODOP stall is installed on platform number one inside the main entrance of Mirzapur railway station, so that the eyes of the passengers fall on the ODOP stall as soon as they enter the platform inside the railway station. Travelers definitely come to the stall of Colin Dari, but at present the sales are low. Being the holy area of ​​Adishakti Jagat Janani Maa Vindhyavasini, some people take it as Prasad and some buy it as per their need to enhance the beauty of the house-courtyard. Enthusiasts take it with enthusiasm.

Skill gave recognition, increased pride in the country and the world

By the way, Vindhya region’s world famous colony along with Rashtrapati Bhavan, country’s highest panchayat newly constructed Parliament House (Central Vista) is spreading its glory along with increasing the glory of Mirzapur. Hand knotted carpet is not only the traditional carpet industry of Vindhya region but also a cultural heritage. The calamine of the Vindhya region is exported all over the world including America and European countries. Lakhs of hands are engaged in its construction. This industry is providing employment to those hands.

However, in order to strengthen the Indian economy and achieve the goal of self-reliance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the message of Vocal for Local to the whole of India. After that, the country-made choline product is being liked in the domestic market as well. While the weavers are getting employment through their skill, the carpet city of Vindhya region has become an identity on the world stage. However, on October 28, 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself reached Japan and enhanced the glory of the carpet city by presenting an artistic carpet of Vindhya region to the then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.