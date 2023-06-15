Officer was demanding a bribe of Rs 20,000 to get KCC of 2.43 lakh, CBI started investigation by registering FIR

Lucknow. The purpose of starting the Kisan Credit Card Scheme of the government is to make loans available to the farmers for their agricultural expenses through banks at a very low interest rate, but the corrupt officials are taking bribes from the farmers to give benefits of this scheme. Such cases are increasing. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against a field officer cum agriculture officer of a bank for allegedly demanding bribe from a farmer to deposit the loan amount in his account in Bulandshahr. Further investigation has been started in this matter.

Ghaziabad unit of CBI has registered the case

The Ghaziabad unit of the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had earlier this month registered an FIR under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act on June 6. On Thursday, a senior CBI official confirmed this. He said that an FIR was registered on the complaint of one Narsingh Solanki against Field Officer cum Agriculture Officer Surendra Kumar of Secunderabad branch of Union Bank of India in Bulandshahr district.

Bribe was sought on mobile phone on June 5

In the FIR, the complainant said that she received a message on her mobile phone on June 5 regarding withdrawal of Kisan Credit Card loan of Rs 2.43 lakh and the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 to credit the amount in her account.

Prathama Gramin Bank was also raided

This is not a new case of demanding bribe from a farmer in UP. Anti-corruption agencies of the government have been taking action from time to time. The CBI team had raided the bank for taking bribe from the farmer. On July 30, 2022, the CBI raided the UP Pratham Gramin Bank Mishripur (Kanth) Muradabar branch in connection with taking a bribe of eight thousand rupees from the farmer in lieu of making a Kisan Credit Card. The accused field officer was arrested.