Officers arrived in Jharkhand’s Adal Nawadih village to investigate the untouchability case regarding water, this truth came to the fore

Ranchi: In Adal Nawadih village of Barachangdu panchayat of Silli block of Ranchi district, an investigation was conducted into the issue of untouchability regarding water. The team of officers went to the village and inquired about the matter. In view of the shortage of drinking water, boring has been done in the village. The damaged hand crank has also been repaired. Let us tell you that there are nine hamlets in Nawadih village, in which about 370 families live. People of Mahato, Munda, Lohra, Pramanik, Mahali, Mukhiyar, etc. social groups reside here. Till the time of the incident, all the people have been living together in mutual harmony and have been collectively participating in all kinds of socio-cultural programs. Three Lohra families live in Chattan Toli.

During the on-site investigation, the village was visited and a meeting was held with all the parties. The views of all the parties were heard. This incident is between Mahto and Lohra castes. After investigation, it was found that both the groups are registered in Jharkhand’s list of backward castes (BC Annexure-1). The villagers also denied things like untouchability. In the terrestrial investigation, it was found that this problem was due to the shortage of water. Most of the wells are built on private land, in which some people do not allow others to fill water because the water level of the well has reduced due to heat. 5-6 government wells were found, which have either dried up or the water has become dirty due to lack of cleanliness. The water related problem was inspected by Assistant Engineer, Drinking Water and Sanitation Branch, Angada and Junior Engineer, Drinking Water and Sanitation Branch, Silli. After the survey, the damaged hand pump was repaired and the old water tower was repaired immediately. Work has been started under the approved plan to upgrade the village for water supply from SVS.

boring done for water

To solve the water problem, boring has also been done by the district administration in Nawadih village. Water is also being made available through tankers as an alternative arrangement. Together with the meeting of the private well holders, it has been unanimously given in writing that no private well holder will stop any community from taking water. Chiefs, Gram Pradhans, Panchayat Sevaks, Rozgar Sevaks, Jal Sahiyas, Anganwadi workers etc. were directed to make all government facilities available to all while monitoring the situation.

