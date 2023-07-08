Officers held meeting with saints to make Mahakumbh 2025 divine and grand

Prayagraj, 08 July (Hindustan Times). In order to make Maha Kumbh 2025 divine and grand, the first meeting of All India Akhara Parishad was held on Saturday in the presence of Mela Adhikari, Kumbh Mela Vijay Kiran Anand, under the chairmanship of Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant and Additional Director General of Police Bhanu Bhaskar, in coordination with the saints of all Akharas. Hui. During this, the dates of the main bathing festivals of Mahakumbh were decided unanimously. Along with this, various projects being implemented were told.

It was decided in the Gandhi Auditorium located at the commissioner’s office that Paush Purnima would be celebrated on January 13, 2025, Makar Sankranti on January 14, Mauni Amavasya on January 29, Basant Panchami on February 03, Maghi Purnima on February 12 and Mahashivratri on February 26, 2025. Meladhikari informed that to enhance the grandeur of Prayagraj, 07 different river front type roads, whose total length will be 13.25 km, are being developed. Funded by the National Clean Ganga Mission, 07 ghats equipped with all public facilities are also being constructed, which will help in safe bathing and boat operations for tourists and devotees. With a view to further promote tourism, development of Akshayvat, Patalpuri and Saraswati Koop corridors, landscaping, signage and entrance gate are being done. Some other major temples are also being developed, including Nagvasuki Temple, Alopshankari Devi Temple, Mankameshwar Temple, Pandila Mahadev Temple, Koteshwar Mahadev Temple, Kalyani Devi Temple and Takshak Tirtha. The corridors of Bhardwaj Ashram and Dwadash Madhav temples are being developed, beautified, entrance gates, signage etc. are also being done.

Meladhikari informed that the National Highways Authority of India is also constructing a bypass at Prayagraj Ring Road, Prayagraj-Rae Bareli-Lucknow road, Prayagraj-Ayodhya and Prayagraj-Banda highway at railway crossing Jasra. The work of expansion of the airport is being done by the Civil Aviation Department. Along with this, construction of ROB in Subedarganj and construction of a new road to the airport is also being done to connect the airport with the fair area.

He informed that 64 intersections were developed by the Prayagraj Development Authority in Kumbh 2019, in order of which the work of making DPR from the consultant is in progress for the development of 39 intersections in Mahakumbh 2025. Beautification, strengthening and widening of 29 roads is also being done by the authority. Apart from this, 31 roads are being beautified, strengthened and widened and 21 roads are being constructed and widened by PWD.

The saints present in the meeting have also given some proposals. In these, Mahant Hari Giri, the patron of Juna Akhara and General Secretary of Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad, insisted on reflecting Prayagraj as an indicator of the path of Ram Gaman, promoting the works done by Maharishi Bhardwaj, building a permanent gate of Adi Shankaracharya. He also proposed to arrange a proper route for the circumambulation of Venimadhav and to name the localities after Jagatgurus. Yamunapuri Maharaj of Mahanirvani Akhara suggested 100 percent removal of hanging electric wires from Peshwai routes. In this sequence, all the Saints requested to ensure all necessary arrangements for the pilgrims and the Saints.

While the Mandalayukta sought the blessings and cooperation of all the Mahatmas for the successful completion of the Mahakumbh, the Additional Director General of Police appealed to all the saints for continuous guidance and cooperation. District Magistrate Sanjay Khatri thanked everyone and assured them of providing all the required facilities.

All officers including Police Commissioner Prayagraj Ramit Sharma, Inspector General of Police Chandra Prakash, Additional Commissioner of Police Pawan Kumar, Vice Chairman Prayagraj Development Authority Arvind Chauhan were present in the meeting.