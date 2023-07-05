Officials will investigate the ground reality of the schemes of the Center, the responsibility of Mathura and Agra handed over to Ritu Suhas

Mathura: Lok Sabha elections are to be held in 2024. Before this, the Bharatiya Janata Party has started preparations. No stone is being left unturned for the election. BJP is gearing up to win all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. On the one hand, a great contact campaign is going on to make the schemes of the Center accessible to the common people. At the same time, the officers have been given the responsibility to know what is the ground reality of the central schemes. The responsibility of Mathura and Agra has been handed over to Ritu Suhas, Additional Director of Urban Bodies Directorate.

Ritu Suhas became Additional Director

Officers have been deployed to know whether the common man is getting the benefits of the schemes being run by the Uttar Pradesh government and the central government. IAS and PCS officers have been given the responsibility of 2 or 4 districts. These officers will go to the respective districts to know the ground reality of the schemes and submit their report to the government. The report which will be sent by the officers to the government. According to that if any deficiency is found in the plan. So action can also be taken against the concerned officer.

The responsibility of knowing the ground reality of the schemes in Agra and Mathura district has been given to Ritu Suhas, posted as Inspector in the Municipal Directorate. Ritu Suhas is counted among the flamboyant officers. This officer will investigate schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Digital Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Kisan KYC, Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana, Agneepath, NREGA, Ayushman Bharat etc. Ritu Suhas can reach Mathura by 6th July.

