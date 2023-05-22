Officials will now increase the ‘rich’ of social media in Bihar, the government ordered to increase ‘followers’

Patna. Bihar government will now make itself visible more actively on social media. The government led by Nitish Kumar has given special instructions to the office bearers at the district level to improve their presence in social media. Districts with negligible activity have been specifically asked to improve their presence on platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter. Expressing dissatisfaction over the performance of some districts to improve presence on social media, the Information and Public Relations Department (IPRD) has asked the concerned officers to register their presence through social media platforms and increase their concern with the general public.

Strive to reach every citizen

In the guidelines issued during a brainstorming session organized by IPRD recently, it has been said that the officials should work to inform the common people about the achievements and welfare measures of the Bihar government. The concerned officials have also been told to try to increase the number of followers by being active on these forums. It has been said in clear words from the department that the district PRD officers should try to reach every person and every social class by increasing the number of followers on the social media platform of their respective districts.

Number of followers decreasing in Araria

This guideline has been issued by the department after district-wise data and review of those data. According to departmental statistics, the number of followers on the Twitter handle of the district administration in Araria district has dropped from 12,899 in March, 2023 to 11,00 in April, 2023. Similarly, in districts like Siwan and Jamui, despite adding nine and seven followers respectively during the same period, their total numbers have not even reached double digits. Other districts that have been asked to increase the number of followers are Aurangabad (11), Sheohar (17), Madhepura (25), Lakhisarai (27), Kishanganj (55), Sheikhpura (64), Bhojpur (64), Arwal (67). ), Sitamarhi (68), Khagaria (74) and Madhubani (87).

Patna at the forefront

On the other hand, Patna district topped with 1341 new followers. It was followed by Nalanda (566), East Champaran (304) and Muzaffarpur (270). As far as Facebook is concerned, 14 districts of the state failed to add even a single new follower. Madhepura lost 100 followers in the month of April, down from 5,100 followers in March, while Begusarai, despite adding eight new people, is yet to reach double-digit total followers. Patna again topped here with 2000 followers added in the month of April, followed by Gopalganj (1000) and Vaishali (1000).