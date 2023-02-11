Oil spill discovered in Nizhnyaya Kama National Park

An oil geyser blew in the Nizhnyaya Kama National Park. Oil workers and specialists from Rosprirodnadzor urgently left for the emergency site. It is already known that the area of ​​farmland pollution in the Mendeleevsky region amounted to almost 800 thousand square meters.

Experts hurried to remove the top contaminated layer of soil, and environmentalists took samples to determine the level of contamination.

“If I had known, I would have raised a fuss long ago. The oil workers called and said they had found it. We will fix everything, come and see when everything is ready. I quarreled a little, said, if I come and there is some other garbage, I will continue to swear, ”said the head of the Tikhonov rural settlement (Mendeleevsky district) Alexei Karmanov.

It turned out that the oil liquid came to the ground due to the depressurization of the oil pipeline due to the natural wear of the oil pipeline.

Earlier, environmentalists stopped illegal mining in Tatarstan.

