Okha’s NACP will become focal point of training for security of maritime border: Amit Shah

Khambhalia / Ahmedabad, 20 May (Hindustan Times). Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who came to Devbhoomi Dwarka, performed Bhumi Pujan of the National Coastal Police Academy (NACP) at Okha while increasing the security of the maritime border. Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister said that it would become an important national training institute for the training of personnel serving in maritime security. In this function organized by BSF at Mojap near Okha, the Union Home Minister also e-inaugurated an OP tower located at Lakhpatwari in Sir Creek area, 05 Coastal Outpost of BSF located on the Jakhau coast of Kutch district.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that with the foresight of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a national level border security training center is going to be set up in Okha. With this, the soldiers will be taught the lesson of coastal security under one roof regarding coastal security. Linking the country’s border with development, Shah said that during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country’s border has become more secure than before and the country has become stronger. Due to this the country is developing rapidly.

Citing the example of the country having a secure border, Shah said that drugs worth Rs 12,000 crore have been seized from Kerala recently. Apart from this, the number of drugs that have been caught in the last few times were never caught during the previous governments. He said that under the Coastal Security Policy of the Central Government, there is a plan to make the country’s maritime border more strong and secure with the joint efforts of the Coast Guard, Navy, Coast Guard and fishermen. He said that concern is being given to the guards of the country, increasing their facilities and taking good care of their families. Along with this, modern means for security have been made available to the army.

He also praised the bravery of BSF jawans. Shah said that the country’s border is very vast, the sea border is more than 7 thousand kilometers long. It includes many villages, islands and industrial zones. It is necessary to protect all these with strength. He expressed happiness on getting the opportunity to perform Bhumi Pujan of the National Training Academy near Lord Krishna’s city of Dwarka. The National Level Coast Defense Police Academy between Dwarka and Okha will train 3000 personnel every year.

During this, a video film was screened in relation to the facility of Out Post and OP Tower built at a cost of 56 crores in Creek area of ​​Kutch. Dr. Sujoy Lal Thousen, Director General, BSF, in his welcome address apprised the people about the work of BSF. He informed that National Academy of Coastal Policing (NACP) will be set up for intensive and high level training of Coastal Police and Central Police forces in 9 Coastal States, 5 Union Territories. Rs 441 crore has been sanctioned for this centre. MP Poonam Madam, MLA Pabubha Manek, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and other dignitaries were present in the ceremony.