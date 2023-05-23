Ola CEO shows glimpse of S1 Air, delivery will start on this day, get price and range information

Ola S1 Air Deliveries Begin this July: Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal today shared a picture of himself with the S1 Air electric scooter on the social media platform Twitter. While sharing the post, he told that Ola Electric is about to start the delivery of its S1 Air electric scooter in July. Sharing a glimpse on Twitter, he wrote that I had test driven the first S1 Air electric scooters and I really like them. Let us tell you that the booking of these electric scooters has started. But, its sales and test rides are going to start from the month of July itself.

Test drive the first S1 Air vehicles!! Loving them Coming to you in July pic.twitter.com/wWnIAFYs62

— Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) May 23, 2023



This scooter will be available in 3 variants

The company has introduced this electric scooter in three variants. These include 2kWh, 3kWh and 4kWh battery pack options. In this electric scooter, the company has used a 4.5kWh motor, which enables the scooter to run at a top speed of 85 kilometers per hour. Talking about the range, its 2kWh variant can give a range of 85 km in single charge, 3kWh variant can give a range of 125 km in single charge and 4kWh variant pack can give a range of up to 165 km in single charge.

Royal Enfield electric bike may be launched soon, big update surfaced

Ola S1 Air Price

The company launched this electric scooter last year. At the time of launch, it was being touted as the most affordable electric scooter. As we told you earlier also that the company has introduced this electric scooter in three variants and its price has been kept according to the variant itself. The starting price of its base model has been kept by the company at Rs 84,999 whereas, for its top model you will have to pay Rs 1,09,000. If you want, you can buy it in color options like Coral Glam, Jet Black, Liquid Silver, Neo Mint and Porcelain White.