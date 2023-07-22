Ola Electric S1 Air e-scooter booking will start soon, purchase window will open on this date

Ola Electric S1 Air e-scooter: There is great news for the people who want electric vehicles in India. Bangalore-based vehicle manufacturer Ola Electric is going to start booking the S1 Air e-scooter soon. For this, a purchase window will be opened by the company. Ola Electric has announced that the purchase window for its S1 Air electric scooter will open from July 28. The company has said that the delivery of Ola S1 Air e-scooter will start from the beginning of August.

Purchase window will be open from 28 to 30 July

Ola S1 Air is the much awaited model. This model of his is not only being awaited by its rivals, but Ola Electric Scooter is being priced much lower than other models. The company said that Ola community members can make bookings even before July 28 and can expect a starting price of Rs 1.09 lakh, ex-showroom. The company said that the purchase window will be open for the customers from July 28 to 30. However, those buying after this date will have to shell out Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom) for the scooter.

features

The Ola S1 Air electric scooter is powered by a 3 kWh battery pack, which gives it a certified range of 125 km. Its top-speed is 90 km/h. A hub motor has been used in it, which is called Ola Hyperdrive Motor. This electric scooter is capable of producing maximum power of 11.3 HP and peak torque of 58 NM. At the same time, the Ola S1 Air electric scooter also has an LED headlamp, 7.0-inch TFT screen, smartphone connectivity, reverse mode, OTA updates, remote boot lock/unlock and music playback.

riding mode

There are three riding modes (Eco, Normal and Sport) available in the Ola S1 Air electric scooter. Talking about the suspension, the electric scooter will get telescopic forks at the front and twin-shock absorbers at the rear instead of mono-shock. In a tweet by the company, it has been said that the electric scooter has been tested for more than 5,00,000 km.

Price

Hero Optima and Okinawa Praise Pro rival

The biggest thing is that the Ola S1 Air electric scooter from the Bengaluru-based vehicle manufacturer will compete with the already existing electric scooters like Hero Optima, Okinawa Praise Pro in the market. However, before this, Ola Electric has introduced electric scooters named S1 and S1 Pro in the market. The company has said that the delivery of Ola S1 Air e-scooter will start from the beginning of August.

The success of S1 and S1 Pro encouraged

A statement issued by the company said that with the Ola S1 Air e-scooter, our goal has always been to make India’s electric vehicle revolution accessible to all. The success of the S1 and S1 Pro made electric vehicles mainstream in the country. A company spokesperson said, “We are confident that the arrival of the S1 Air will soon mark the end of the ICE era in India’s scooter industry.”

Company preparing to launch electric car and bike

Let us tell you that Ola Electric Mobility is an electric two wheeler manufacturer based in Bengaluru, Karnataka. It is said to be India’s largest electric two wheeler manufacturer, with a market cap of around US$ 6 billion. Its manufacturing plant has been set up in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, which is India’s largest electric two wheeler manufacturing factory. At present, it has introduced the electric scooter named Ola S1 in three variants named Ola S1 Air, Ola S1 and S1 Pro. It plans to launch an electric motorcycle by 2023 and an electric car by the end of 2024.