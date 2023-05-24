Old man’s dead body found in Motihari’s garden, stabbed to death

Motihari. Garden keeper Laxman Prasad (50) was brutally murdered by being beaten with a stick and stabbed with a knife near the cemetery located in Ward 14 of Chanayanban Panchayat in Majhaulia, East Champaran. Angry villagers blocked the Bettiah Sariswa Road for hours in protest against the murder. People created a ruckus by keeping the dead body on the road. When the police force reached the spot, it also had to face opposition. The villagers continued to argue with the police for several hours.

The reason for the murder is not disclosed

After the news of the murder, the whole village reached the spot. Sadar Inspector KK Gupta told that the deceased has been identified as Laxman Paswan, resident of Ward No. 4 of Muffsil police station area, who was the son of Tekman Prasad. Laxman Paswan has been brutally murdered by criminals. The police have recovered the lathi, torch and pot used in the incident from the spot. The investigation of the case is going on.

road block in protest against murder

Here, after the assurance of early arrest of the criminals, the road blockade was removed. After the road blockade, the police took the dead body in their custody and sent it to Bettiah for postmortem. During this, a long queue of vehicles started on the Bettiah Sariswa road. The angry crowd did not even allow the police vehicle to move forward. Due to which the police had to get down from the car and go to Phulwari on foot.