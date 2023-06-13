Old Pension Scheme: Old Pension Scheme will be implemented again! Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah gave hints

Old Pension Scheme: The old pension scheme may be implemented again in Karnataka. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah indicated on Tuesday that he would discuss in the cabinet meeting the issue of restoring the old pension scheme (OPS) for state employees. Apart from this, he will announce the decision in the budget. The Chief Minister’s Office said in a statement that CM Siddaramaiah interacted with the delegation of office bearers of the New Pension Scheme Employees Union who had come to meet him demanding the cancellation of NPS.

Former MLC VS Ugrappa said thisOn this occasion, former Legislative Councilor VS Ugrappa has said that about 2.98 lakh workers in the state come under NPS. At the same time, his pension amount is deposited in National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL, NSDL). Ugrappa said that this amount can be deposited in the Government Provident Fund and the said amount can be provided after the employee retires.

Disciplinary action should be withdrawnUgrappa told the government in this matter that a decision should be taken to withdraw the disciplinary action against those personnel who had participated in the Vote for OPS campaign. Karnataka State NPS Karmi Sangh President Shantaram Teja said, NPS has been canceled in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. It should be canceled in Karnataka also and OPS should be implemented.

Go First: Go First flight canceled till June 16, passengers will be refunded money, know what is the reason

19 thousand crore rupees will be savedUgrappa said that by canceling NPS, 19 thousand crore rupees will be available which can be used for the development works of the government. Employees’ contribution of Rs 9000 crore should be converted into GPF and government’s share of Rs 10 thousand crore can be used for development work.