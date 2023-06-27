Old Pension Scheme: The employee will vote for the one who will restore the old pension, the employee leader roared in the Hunkar rally

Lucknow: Old Pension Scheme Restoration Joint Forum (JFROPS) has issued a warning to the government by holding a rally organized on Tuesday at Charbagh Railway Stadium, Lucknow. Employee leaders said in the presence of railway, postal, defense, income tax, teachers and state government employees that the party which will restore the old pension, the employee will vote for it only.

Restoration of old pension will be an issue in the Lok Sabha elections

Comrade Shiv Gopal Mishra, National Convenor of Old Pension Scheme Restoration Joint Forum (JFROPS) and General Secretary of All India Railway Men’s Federation, said that this loud roar rally is a warning to the government. He should also see it as a political issue in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He warned the government that if the old pension restoration is not announced soon, then lakhs of employees across the country will consider voting for that party in the general elections, which will talk about old pension restoration.

CM Yogi and Defense Minister have also written letters for pension restoration

While presiding over the rally, Com. Hari Kishore Tiwari said that 56 MPs including the present Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, Defense Minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh have written letters to the Center for pension restoration. If the central government does not take a decision on this in time, then the government employees have no other option but to go on strike.

Pension Rath Yatra got immense support

Hari Kishore Tiwari said that during the Pension Rath Yatra in 55 districts of UP, immense public support has been received from state employees, central employees, teachers, corporation and civic employees. It is clear from this that the employee is not ready for any settlement below the restoration of old pension. He said that after serving 18 to 19 years, under the new pension scheme, retired employees are getting monthly pension amount between one to two thousand per month. Due to which it is impossible to make a living for the retired employee and his family.

Success will be achieved only by the unity of the employees.

Congratulating the employees for their unity, Com RK Pandey, the state coordinator of the rally, said that Uttar Pradesh has always been providing leadership to the country. Success has been achieved in getting every major demand of government employees satisfied on the basis of public support received from here. Today’s rally is a mirror for the government.

The victory and defeat of the Lok Sabha elections will be decided by the restoration of the old pension.

National Secretary of the Confederation Com. SB Yadav said that as a result of the agitation in different states regarding the old pension, the old pension scheme has been implemented in six states. If the central government does not accept our demand in this regard in time, then it may have to lose power in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.