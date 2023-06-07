Old woman beaten up after entering her house in Aurangabad, accused of doing black magic with Ojha

Aurangabad. A family who believes in black magic and superstition has assaulted a 60-year-old woman. The family alleges that the woman, along with Ojha, did black magic on a member of her family, due to which he died in a road accident. The incident is of Ghuja village under NTPC Khaira police station area of ​​Navinagar block. The injured woman has been identified as Sumitra Devi, 60-year-old wife of Baijnath Sharma of the village itself. An FIR has been registered in the case of beating the woman. The police is investigating the matter.

The young man died in an accident two months ago

Regarding the incident, it is told that Sumitra Devi’s son was injured in a road accident four months ago, but he died in a road accident two months later. Coincidentally, on the same day, the grandson of Awadhesh Sharma of the village also died in a road accident. Awadhesh Sharma’s family says that Sumitra Devi has done all this in connivance with Ojha. Sumitra Devi has done black magic on her grandson along with Ojha. Shocked by the death of his grandson, the whole family of Awadhesh Sharma is considering Sumitra Devi as the reason for his death.

Woman lives alone with husband

Sumitra Devi told that her entire family lives in Odisha. Here she lives alone with her husband. He said that the family of Awadhesh Sharma has always been harassing him by accusing him of killing the teenager. On Wednesday, when Sumitra Devi was alone at home, people of Awadhesh Sharma attacked her. He has been beaten up fiercely. Due to this she got seriously injured. After the incident, the family members hurriedly admitted him to Sadar Hospital. Here, in relation to the incident, NTPC Khaira police station chief Manoj Kumar told that an FIR has been registered in this matter. Investigation is going on. Soon action will be taken against the accused.