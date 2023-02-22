Oleinik announced the advantage of Mayweather over Chalmers in the upcoming fight

American boxer Floyd Mayweather will have the advantage in a duel with British MMA fighter Aaron Chalmers. On February 22, Izvestia was told by the former Russian UFC fighter Alexei Oleinik.

“Technically, Mayweather has the advantage. This is his element, his world. They will fight on his field. It’s like asking some good boxer to Alexander Karelin to work according to the rules of Greco-Roman wrestling. No matter how strong the boxer is, San Sanych will feel more comfortable, ”Oleynik believes.

Age may interfere with the 45-year-old Mayweather, but if he adapts, he will be able to show his best qualities, the fighter added.

“The only thing is age. This is a man with great experience. Nobody thinks that he will make mistakes and relax. He should work very collectedly for two or three rounds. Then he will feel the person and calmly be able to play with him. But at first you need to be at the maximum limit, as if you are against the strongest opponent, ”said Oleinik.

The boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Aaron Chalmers will take place on February 25. REN TV channel will show it live.

