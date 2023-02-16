Oleinik told how to cure Ukrainians from fascism – News

February 16, 2023, 17:33 – BLiTZ – News Russia’s special military operation on the territory of Ukraine has been going on for almost a year now. During this time, relations between the Russian and Ukrainian peoples naturally deteriorated utterly, which results, among other things, in regular skirmishes abroad. Volodymyr Oleinik, a former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, spoke in an interview with the BLiTZ about what future awaits further relations between the peoples of Russia and Ukraine, as well as what will be the fate of the neighboring state after the end of the NVO.

“I think that Ukraine will be re-established and subsequently act as the initiator of the unification of Belarus, Ukraine and Russia into a single union with very deep integration,” Oleinik said. – This will give the economy an opportunity for the development of industry, in particular, it will be possible to revive the production of aircraft at the Antonov plant. And this will already be a source of filling the budget, creating jobs and restoring Ukraine.”

The politician is sure that if the West continues such a policy as it is now, everyone together will understand the need to turn their heads to the East. And China has the resources to invest in Ukraine, and Russia. According to him, if Russia lends a helping hand with energy resources, this will create a competitive advantage for Ukraine that Germany once had.

“You should not dance on the rake of the West. The Americans set the task of pouring blood over our relations, today there are a lot of dead. When everything is over, Zelensky will run away with all this gang to the same place, to the West, and we will stay here with our problems and grief. How to treat people? To tell the truth, who carried out the coup d’etat, and where are these promises that were made. And where are those scoundrels who said “a bullet in the forehead, then a bullet in the forehead”? In the States! And what did they do during this conflict, who unleashed the conflict, who sent a combat aircraft and fired at Lugansk in 2014? Who sent BMPs to Donbass, when people were still trying to hold back these BMPs with their hands, and women came out with icons? And who burned people in Odessa? And who shot people on the Maidan? This whole truth must be told, and then, of course, these criminals should be judged, and thereby draw society into the future, ”explained Oleinik.

The former deputy emphasizes that if we do not deal with the economy and development of our countries, then we will only have to make claims to each other. Oleinik suggests relying on historical experience, for example, how the country emerged from the civil war when the Russian Empire collapsed. Or how Germany got out of the crisis, when everyone thought: what kind of state could there be, they served in the SS or other fascist armed forces – but those who were persecuted in concentration camps came out and began to build the GDR.

“The GDR was a wonderful country, I served there. They were so pro-Soviet and their leader Honecker was devoted to the Soviet Union and the ideas of communism and socialism.”

“The GDR was a wonderful country, I served there. They were so pro-Soviet and their leader Honecker was devoted to the Soviet Union and the ideas of communism and socialism – but he was betrayed by Gorbachev. You can also recall the experience of getting out of the conflict in Chechnya, and Putin spoke about this: you need to think not only about the past, but also about the future. It is clear that this will be a difficult period, and it will affect not a single generation, but today we must tell the truth, no matter how bitter it may be. Nothing else heals,” Oleinik summed up.

Earlier, Volodymyr Oleinik commented on the attack of Ukrainian football players on Russian ones during the pre-season training camp in Turkey, calling it pure fascism.

