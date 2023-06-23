Omar Abdullah and Kejriwal debated on this issue in the meeting of opposition parties, Sharad Pawar intervened

Questions and answers also took place between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during the meeting of opposition unity in Patna. Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray intervened and pacified the matter. According to sources, during the meeting, Arvind Kejriwal, while discussing the ordinance brought on the authority of the government in Delhi, said that all the opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha should support the Aam Aadmi Party on this.

Omar and Kejriwal entangled with each other

Accusing the Congress, the Chief Minister of Delhi said that there is a secret agreement between the Congress and the BJP regarding the ordinance that when the voting takes place in the Rajya Sabha, the Congress MPs will walk out. An uproar started on his statement. Omar Abdullah of the National Conference raised questions on the stand of the Aam Aadmi Party during the removal of Article 370 from Kashmir, saying that when the Central Government decided to remove Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, your party had voted with the government. . Then you didn’t support us. Today a crisis has come upon you, so you want everyone to support you.

Sharad Pawar intervened

On Kejriwal and Umar’s tussle, Sharad Pawar took the stand and told Kejriwal that the Aam Aadmi Party should learn from NCP and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena. Pawar said that both the parties were doing politics against each other for 25 years, but when the time required, both were working together. If you want to work together, then differences have to be kept away.

Mamta also appeared upset with Congress

Once in the middle of the meeting, Mamta Banerjee also appeared angry with the Congress. He said that there is talk of unity here and there Congress leaders in Bengal are protesting and continuously attacking TMC.