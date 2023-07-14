OMG 2: Akshay Kumar got the fee in crores, Yami Gautam got the lowest fee, know the salary of Starcast

OMG 2 starcast fees: upcoming movie of bollywood actor akshay kumar OMG 2 The teaser has been released. Along with Akshay in the movie, there are actors like Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi. The movie is a sequel to the 2012 hit film OMG-Oh My God, starring Paresh Rawal. Written and directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 will hit the theaters on August 11. The information about the fees charged by Khiladi Kumar in the film has come to the fore.

Akshay Kumar charged this much for OMG 2

Akshay Kumar has worked hard for OMG 2. In this, he will be seen in a different style, which the audience would never have seen. In the film, he will be seen in the role of Lord Shiva. According to media reports, he has charged Rs 35 crore for working in the film. According to the reports, the highest paid actor in Bollywood has reduced his fees. Earlier he used to charge between Rs 50-100 crore for each film, but after giving back-to-back flops, the actor has reduced his fees.

Akshay Kumar has not given any flop film after the year 2015. Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom, Jolly LLB 2, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Pad Man, Gold, 2.0, Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, and Good Newwz, in Movies did wonders at the box office and also earned hugely. But the scene has changed in the last few years. His film Bell Bottom did not perform well at the box office. Last year he had four back-to-back flops, Bachchan Pandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu. All these movies flopped at the box office. It was expected that Akshay Kumar’s selfie would be a superhit, but the audience rejected it too and it flopped.

How much did Pankaj Tripathi charge for OMG 2?

It is being said about Pankaj Tripathi that he is charging Rs 5 crore for the film OMG 2. Paresh Rawal played the role in OMG. Although the fans were eager to know why Paresh Rawal did not act in this part. To this the actor had said, “I didn’t like the story and I don’t want to be a part of it.” Any sequel is like redemption. Since I was not enjoying the character, I refused to be a part of the project.

Pankaj Tripathi’s film career started in 2004 with the film ‘Manikarnika: The Warrior Queen’, in which he acted in a small role. Although he did not get widespread recognition from this film, his performance gradually started receiving praise. He then starred in ‘Fukrey’ where Pankaj played the role of an amazing comedian named Charlie Chopra. Apart from this, he has worked in many other films like Masaan, Nuclear.

Yami Gautam got 2-3 crores for OMG

According to media reports, Yami Gautam has taken Rs 2-3 crore for OMG. Her character’s name in the movie is Kamini Mehshwari. Yami Gautam made her Bollywood debut in the year 2012 with the film “Vicky Donor”, in which she appeared in the lead role opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The film was a comedy-drama and was based on social issues. After that, Yami has worked in many other films. He has appeared in “Badlapur” (2015), “Sanam Re” (2016), “Junooniyat” (2016), “Kaabil” (2017), “Batti Gul Meter Chalu” (2018), “Uri: The Surgical Strike” (2019). And there are movies like “Ginny Weds Sunny” (2020).

Akshay Kumar has a lot of movies in the pipeline right now with some interesting movies like Capsule Gill, Oh My God 2, Soorarai Potru Remake, Hera Pher 3 and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The release date of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been announced and it is expected to hit the big screens on Christmas 2023.

OMG 2 will hit the theaters on August 11 and will clash with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 at the box office. Presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Cape of Good Films and Wakau Films, OMG 2 also has filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi attached as creative producer. Dwivedi had last year directed the film Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar.