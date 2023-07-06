OMG 2: The battle of truth is about to begin... New poster of OMG 2 out, Yami Gautam slays in Advocate look

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 is one of the most awaited films of the year. This film is a sequel to the 2012 film OMG. The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Arun Govil and Yami Gautam in lead roles. Now Akshay has shared the new poster of his upcoming film. In which Yami Gautam is seen in an intense avatar.

Akshay Kumar releases new poster of OMG 2

Akshay Kumar has made the fans over excited by releasing the first-look poster of Yami Gautam. In the poster, the actress is shown as a lawyer. Apart from sharing the first look of Yami, the Bollywood Khiladi also revealed that the teaser will be out soon. He captioned the post and wrote, “The battle of truth is about to begin… #OMG2 in cinemas on 11th August, teaser coming soon.” Let us tell you that recently the actress introduced herself as Pankaj Tripathi’s character Kanti Sharan Mudgal on Instagram. Her caption read, “Meet Kanti Sharan Mudgal from #OMG2 in cinemas on 11th August.”

About OMG 2

Akshay Kumar’s look in OMG 2 was like Lord Shiva. In the poster, Akshay is shown wearing a wig and blue paint on his neck. Let us tell you that ‘OMG 2’ is all set to clash with Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ at the box office on August 11, 2023. Amit Rai is writing and directing the film. Whereas the production has been done by Cape of Good Films, Ashwin Varde, Vipul D Shah and Rajesh Bahl. The creative producer of OMG 2 is Dr. Chandraprakash Divedi. And the cinematography is done by Amalendu Chowdhary. Akshay Kumar played the lead role in the first part of ‘OMG 2’ as well. The story revolves around Kanji Lalji Mehta, an atheist who owns a shop selling Hindu idols and antiques. After his shop is destroyed by an earthquake, he takes legal action against Bhagwan, as his insurance claim has been denied.

