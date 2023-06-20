Omicron specific mRNA-based booster vaccine approved for emergency use

New Delhi, 20 June (Hindustan Times). The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) has announced that the mRNA-based booster vaccine for the Omicron variant of corona, developed using indigenous platform technology, has received emergency use approval from the Drug Control General of India (DCGI) office.

The vaccine, supported under Mission Covid Suraksha implemented by the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), has been developed by Genova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology has appreciated the efforts of Team DBT. He said that it is a matter of pride that DBT is once again fulfilling its mission – enabling technology-driven entrepreneurship through creation of this indigenous mRNA-platform technology. We have always supported technology-driven innovation in line with the ‘future-ready’ technology platform under the Prime Minister’s vision of Atmanirbharta.