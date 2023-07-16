Omprakash Rajbhar met Amit Shah

New Delhi, 16 July (Hindustan Times). Sukhdev Bharatiya Samaj Party President Omprakash Rajbhar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah today. Welcoming them to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, the Home Minister said that this would strengthen the alliance in Uttar Pradesh.

Sharing pictures of the meeting, Amit Shah tweeted that he has decided to join the NDA coalition led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They welcome him to the NDA family. The arrival of Rajbhar ji will strengthen the NDA in Uttar Pradesh and the efforts being made by the NDA for the welfare of the poor and deprived under the leadership of Modi ji will be strengthened.