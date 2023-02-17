On February 19, Moscow State Pedagogical University will host celebrations dedicated to the 200th anniversary of K.D. Ushinsky

February 17, 2023, 16:50 – BLiTZ – News

On February 19 at 12:00 (Moscow time), solemn events dedicated to the beginning of the Year of the Teacher and Mentor will be held at the Moscow State Pedagogical University.

Recall that 2023 was declared the Year of the Teacher and Mentor by decree of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. The mission of the Year is the recognition of the special status of teaching staff, including those performing mentoring activities.

The official ceremony will begin with the opening of a sculptural and architectural composition dedicated to the Russian teacher, the founder of the national pedagogical school, Konstantin Dmitrievich Ushinsky.

The ceremonies will be attended by:

− Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Russian Federation in the Central Federal District Igor Shchegolev; − Minister of Education of the Russian Federation Sergey Kravtsov; − Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Anna Kuznetsova; − Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Education Olga Kazakova; − Chairman of the Moscow City Duma Alexei Shaposhnikov; − Rector of Moscow State University Viktor Sadovnichy; − Rector of Moscow State Pedagogical University Alexei Lubkov; – rectors of pedagogical universities of the country – members of the Association for the Development of Pedagogical Education, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the St. Catherine’s Foundation Tatyana Altushkina, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Foundation for the Promotion of the Revival of the Traditions of Mercy and Charity “Elisabeth-Sergius Educational Society” Anna Gromova.

Igor Shchegolev will present MSGU with an honorary award – Gratitude from the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin for merits in scientific and pedagogical activities, training of qualified specialists and many years of conscientious work.

In addition, on this day, the festival of pedagogical practices “Ideas of K.D. Ushinsky in the school of the XXI century. Special master classes will be held for students of pedagogical universities and colleges, honored guests. They will be shown textbooks and teaching aids on the programs of Konstantin Ushinsky. The premiere screening of the documentary film “Konstantin Ushinsky. Father of the Russian School” and a meeting with its director Alexei Denisov.

Date and time: Feb. 19, 2023 12:00 PM (UTC), media gathering from 11:30 AM

Venue: the courtyard of the main building of the Moscow State Pedagogical University, a square adjacent to Malaya Pirogovskaya Street (1/1 Malaya Pirogovskaya Street).

Media registration form: link.

For media accreditation:

Head of the Protocol Events Department Nadezhda Bogdanova Phone: +7(905)5374705E-mail: [email protected]