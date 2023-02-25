On March 1, an experiment on the online sale of prescription drugs starts in Russia

February 25, 2023, 13:19 – BLiTZ – News Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree on the conditions for conducting an experiment on the online sale of prescription drugs. The experiment will last from March 1, 2023 to March 1, 2026 in the Belgorod region, as well as in Moscow and the Moscow region. This became known from the publication on the official website of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Russian Federation.

It is reported that pharmacies that have an agreement with the marketplace or have their own website will be able to accept experiments. To participate, pharmacies must be able to ensure the safe delivery of medicines, as well as have premises that can be used to store previously formed orders.

It is noted that the Ministry of Health has already formed a list of prescription drugs for which sale through online platforms is allowed. So, it included medicines for the treatment of diabetes, antibiotics and drugs used in the treatment of bronchial asthma. Preparations containing psychotropic, narcotic and other potent substances were not included in the list.

