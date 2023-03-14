On March 25, a law on the possibility of execution for officials for treason will come into force in Belarus

March 14 - BLiTZ. According to RIA<a rel="nofollow" href="https://ria.ru/20230314/zakon-1857702258.html">News</a>”, Belarus is preparing for the entry into force of a law providing for the possibility of the death penalty for officials and military personnel. According to this law, capital punishment can be applied in cases of high treason. It is planned that the law will come into force on March 25.

Recall that in February the document was adopted by the parliament, and in March it was signed by the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

Also, the same law introduces criminal liability for propaganda of terrorism, discrediting the armed forces and other troops and military formations.

As you can see, the Belarusian legislation, on the one hand, applies the Russian experience, for example, in terms of responsibility for discrediting the armed forces. On the other hand, Belarus is one step ahead, introducing the estimated penalty for officials, various civil servants and the military. In this regard, it can be assumed that this Belarusian experience may soon be introduced in Russia.